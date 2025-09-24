Georgia Football Will Introduce New Change for Fans During Matchup vs Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs will be introducing a new change to the fan experience during the matchup against Alabama.
There are a lot of great college football games that are set to take place this weekend and one of the best environments will be in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs will be taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide and it will be the first time Alabama has played in Sanford Stadium since 2015.
Sanford Stadium has become one of the toughest places to play in the sport as Georgia is riding a 33-game win streak at home coming into Saturday. The University of Georgia has put a lot of work into making sure fans are provided a unique and exciting environment in Sanford, and they will be introducing another change this weekend.
Fans who attend this weekend's game will be provided an LED bracelet that will light up at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Georgia does its tradition of 'light up Sanford', according to Alan Thomas, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Marketing & Revenue Strategy at UGA, who provided this info on 960 The Ref on Tuesday.
"Fireworks are ready, and we’re going to work on something else this week that will tie back into the lights when the lights go out and some music things tied to it, so it should be fun," he said. "So get there, be very accepting of what you’re going to be handed when you walk in that door because you will be part of the show."
Georgia first introduced their LED lights in the stadium against Notre Dame back in 2019. Fans started using their phone flashlights at the start of the fourth quarter to participate in the Georgia tradition, and now they will get to contribute in a different way this weekend.
Kickoff for this weekend is set for 7:30 PM ET and the game will be broadcasted on ABC.
