Georgia Football WR Says He's Not Transferring
Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle reportedly enterred his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week. Though, according to Tuggle's social media accounts, he's not planning to leave the University of Georgia.
Georgia has a long history of players supposedly entering the portal, only to return to Georgia. Most famously, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who visitied Florida State after entering the portal before returning to Georgia. Last season Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris made their intentions to enter the portal known before returning to Georgia's roster as did defensive tackle Christen Miller.
Georgia was very active in the transfer portal last season as they had a good number of players leave the roster while also adding to their roster via the portal. It has become a large phenomenon in college football that all football programs have to deal with every offseason. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9th and will remain open until Dec. 28th. There will also be a window that opens during the springtime.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
