Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs LSU

Championship weekend has arrived for the Bulldogs and their next test is against LSU in the SEC Championship game. Georgia is currently averaging 38.3 points per game this season and 488.8 total offense alongside that. Another impressive season for offensive coordinator Todd Monken and his unit.

LSU is not the best defense statistically, but they have some playmakers that can make life hard on an offense. Guys like Harold Perkins, who finished the regular season with the second-most sacks in the conference, have shown the ability to really disrupt an offense's flow throughout the game. Pairing him up alongside a threat like BJ Ojularji makes things that much more difficult for an offense.

So as Georgia prepares for their fifth SEC Championship game in seven seasons, here are a few offensive players to watch for the Bulldogs this weekend:

Kenny McIntosh, RB

McIntosh has been on a tear over his last stretch of games. He ran for 143 yards against Kentucky just a couple of weeks ago and nearly half of his total rushing yards this season came during Georgia's last four games. The senior running back has played a huge role on offense in the run and passing games as he also tallied 438 receiving yards during the regular season.

McIntosh doesn't tote a heavy workload on the ground as he is averaging just 10 carries per game but makes his opportunities count when his number is called. With the college football playoff right around the corner and since Georgia essentially already has a spot locked up, they might be content with just securing a lead and chewing clock the rest of the game if they can. If that is the game plan, expect a big day from No. 6 on the ground.

Adonai Mitchell, WR

Earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on the Bulldog's star wide receiver and it seems that Mitchell will be seeing the field this weekend against LSU. While the amount of playing time he will receive is still unknown, getting him back in time for Georgia's postseason run would be huge.

Georgia has essentially been without Mitchell since week two of the season when his injury occurred against Samford. Ever since it has been a grind for him to try and get healthy. Even if Mitchell is only able to participate on Saturday in a very limited role, just being out on the field would be a good sign moving forward for Georgia so Mitchell's usage this weekend is something to watch for during the SEC Championship.

Brock Bowers, TE

The Bulldog's star tight end has been rather quiet recently, which means he is due for a big game. Over the last four games, Bowers had just 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The good news is that one of Bowers' best performances at Georgia came last season in the SEC Championship game when he racked up 10 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. He has a tendency to show up when Georgia needs him most and what better time to get the ball rolling again than during a conference championship game?

As Georgia prepares to make a run at winning back-to-back national titles, players like Bowers are going to need to play a big role offensively, and their last game before the playoffs start would be a great time to build up some momentum for the sophomore tight end.

