As the college football season is nearing its close with the first round of college football playoff games kicking off this weekend, discussion around the NFL draft has started to heat up. Several players on Georgia's roster have been projected as future first-round picks. Many are intrigued to see how Georgia will follow up its record-breaking draft class from a season ago.

One specific player that many have their eyes on to see what his future after college will look like is quarterback Stetson Bennett. The former walk-on now college star has quickly risen up the ranks and even was nominated as a Heisman trophy finalist just a few weeks ago.

Despite the success, he has brought to Georgia's program, pundits across the football landscape still feel Bennett's life span in this sport is coming to a close. But not all of them believe that. ESPN's Matt Miller claims that he believes Bennett will indeed be taken in the upcoming draft.

The narrative that surrounds Bennett is an ongoing cycle of claims of why he isn't capable of making it as a professional. Whether it be his height, how his team only wins in spite of him, or even his age, for some reason many are quick to count out Bennett. Just like many did when he first arrived on the college scene. Now after a year as a walk-on, a JUCO stint and two years of fighting his way up on Georgia's depth chart, he sits with a national title next to his name and a chance to add another.

Whatever Bennett's career as a football player has in store for him after college, nothing could ever strip away the legacy that he will eventually leave behind at the University of Georgia and the ever-lasting imprint he has created on college football as a whole. But as he has proven many times, you can never count out the mailman, no matter how tall the task may seem.

