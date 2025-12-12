Georgia Has A Major Advantage Over Every Other Team in the College Football Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs have a massive advantage over every other team in this year's College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff is just over a week away from its first matchup as 12 teams all across the country prepare to make their final pushes in hopes of winning a national championship. Which such a grueling tournament ahead, teams will need to rely on every advantage they can to win.

One advantage that can help any team is player experience at specific positions, specifically at quarterback. Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, the Dawgs have the biggest advantage of all teams in this year's playoff.

Of the 12 quarterbacks set to take the field in this year's bracket, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is the only signal caller to have previous starting experience in a College Football Playoff game.

Stockton made his first-ever career start in last year's quarterfinals, as he took over for an injured Carson Beck. The Bulldogs would go on to lose the matchup to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and their season would come to a disappointing end.

While Stockton's performance was in a losing effort, the quarterback's first start did show some promise. He finished the afternoon with 234 passing yards with a 62.5 completion percentage, despite playing in an offensive system that didn't necessarily cater to his strengths.

Gunner Stockton's Experience Will Help Georgia Throughout the College Football Playoff.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Since his first start, Stockton has competed in a handful of huge matchups and has delivered in the clutch more times than one. His leadership and newfound experience have become extremely valuable assets to the Bulldogs' offense and have helped shape the identity of this year's roster massively.

While Stockton's experience in College Football Playoff games will not be the sole reason Georgia succeeds should the Dawgs win another title. The fact that he has started in games of this magnitude before certainly bodes well for the Bulldogs as the team looks to win its third national title in three seasons.

The Bulldogs will await the winner of round one's matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and Tulane Green Wave to discover who their first opponent will be in this year's College Football Playoff. The Dawgs will face the winner of said amtchup in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

This year's Sugar Bowl is set to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Caesar's Superdome. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 1st.