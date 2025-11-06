Georgia Quarterback Gunner Stockton - The Most Clutch QB in College Football?
Is Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton the most clutch quarterback in college football?
Going into the 2025 college football season, many people had questions about Georgia's quarterback play. Carson Beck was out, and Gunner Stockton was stepping in with just one start to his name, which came in the Sugar Bowl last season due to Beck's injury. Now 10 weeks into the season, Stockton has proven his worth as a starting quarterback at the college level.
Stockton may not have all of the tools of a first-round prospect, nor is he the best athlete on the field, but if there is one thing he might be the best at, it's finding a way to win with the game on the line.
This season in the fourth quarter, Stockton is completing 86 percent of his passes, has thrown for 386 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions. He is one of only three quarterbacks in the country to have a 70 percent or higher completion rate with 40 or more attempts in the fourth quarter. On top of that, his 22 first downs thrown for in the fourth quarter rank 18th in the country.
It goes beyond what the stats say, though. Against the Tennessee Volunteers on the road in the fourth quarter, with 2:32 left in the game, on 4th and 6 from the 28-yard line and the Dawgs down by eight, Stockton dialed up a touchdown pass to London Humphreys and completed the 2-point conversion with a throw to Zachariah Branch. If that ball falls incomplete, there's a good chance Georgia loses. Instead, Stockton delivers an all-time play.
Three games later, on the road vs the Auburn Tigers, Georgia is up by three with 10:34 left to play. Stockton and the offense proceed to milk nearly nine minutes off the clock thanks to a touchdown drive that started on Georgia's 22-yard line. It's 3rd and 4, Stockton finds Branch for a first down. It's 4th and 3, Stockton finds Humphreys for a first down. It's 3rd and 1, Stockton finds Nate Frazier for a first down. It's 3rd and 3, Stockton keeps it for a 10-yard touchdown run. A dagger to ice the game.
One week later, against Ole Miss at home, Georgia is down 21-20 to the Rebels at halftime. Stockton proceeds to go a perfect 12-12 in the second half. The 1st QB to go 12-12 or better in a half vs an AP Top-5 opponent since 2004. Not only that, but faced with a nine-point deficit going into the fourth quarter, Stockton and the offense went touchdown, touchdown, field goal on their three possessions in the quarter to secure a massive win. Georgia did not punt a single time during the game.
The final moment came last week against the Florida Gators. Georgia held a four-point lead over Florida thanks to a massive touchdown run from Chauncey Bowens on the drive before. There is 3:08 left on the clock and Georgia has an opportunity to ice the game. On 3rd and 1, Stockton keeps the ball and runs to the left side for what would have been a game-sealing touchdown, but elects to take a knee at the one-yard line to seal the game for Georgia.
This season, Stockton has tallied 1,776 passing yards, 290 rushing yards, 19 total touchdowns and has completed 70.3 percent of his passes. The first-year starting quarterback has helped lead the Bulldogs to a 7-1 record and is now on the doorstep of making the college football playoff this season.
Is Stockton leading the country in every passing statistic? No. Is he leading the charge for the Heisman race? No. Is he the most talented quarterback to ever come through the University of Georgia? No. But with the game on the line and in a do-or-die situation, there arguably isn't a quarterback you want on the field more than No. 14 in the red and black.