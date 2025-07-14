Georgia Has The No. 1 Ranked 2026 Class In The New Rivals Update
The Georgia Bulldogs have the best recruiting class in the nation after the latest update from Rivals. Georgia has a number of high-end prospects committed to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have two five-star prospects, 20 four-stars, and seven three-stars to make for 29 total commits. Georgia has an overall rating of 93.2.
Jared Curtis is the highest-ranked prospect as a five-star prospect, No.1 in the state of Tennessee, No. 2 QB, and No. 4 nationally. The next five-star prospect is Kaiden Prothro, who announced his commitment to the Bulldogs this past weekend. He is ranked as a five-star per Rivals Industry Rankings. Prothro is a three-time state champion and played for the notable Bowdon Red Devils and head coach Rich Fendley.
A notable four-star for the Bulldogs is James Johnson, who received a 98 overall ranking, the No. 1 defensive lineman, the No. 2 player in the state of Florida, and the No. 10 overall prospect. He is the highest-ranked defensive commit in this class for the Bulldogs.
Georgia had one of the best months in recruiting of any other team in the country in June. Georgia landed 18 recruits. At the time, the Bulldogs were outside the top 10 Rivals Industry Team rankings, but a dominant month saw them leapfrog to No. 2. Since then, the Bulldogs have held steady, but got the top spot in the new rankings.
One notable commitment during that time was the flip of Auburn commit Shadarius Toodle. Landing one of the best outside linebacker recruits and keeping him home in Khamari Brooks, was another. The Bulldogs landed one of the best running backs in the state, and not allowing him to go to Clemson in Jae Lamar. Lamar rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last season. Georgia also landed four-star WR Craig Dandridge, who chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, and others. Chase Calicut is one of the best safeties in the 2026 class, and Georgia was able to pry him out of the state of Texas. Corey Howard from Valdosta was probably one of the biggest
Despite having the No. 1 class, Georgia is not done yet. The Bulldogs are still after five-star LB Tyler Atkinson and Derek Cooper. Cooper is set to make his decision on July 20th, and Atkinson is committing soon. If Georgia can land either of these recruits, it will solidify their top ranking for the class.