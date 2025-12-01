Georgia Bulldogs QB Commit Jared Curtis Announces He Will Be Changing His Signing Day
One of the most highly touted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has announced that they will be changing their official signing day.
The month of December has arrived, and as some teams are still in the mix for the College Football Playoff, the entire sport has turned its attention to one of the most consequential events of the year. National Signing Day.
This year's early national signing day period is expected to begin on Wednesday, December 3rd, and will conclude on Friday, December 5th. During that time, thousands of eage student athletes will officially begin their collegiate careers at their respective schools.
While signing day is an exciting time for players, it can be an extremely stressful time for fans and coaches, as schools attempt to thwart off last-second attempts from other programs to flip their commits.
Georgia Bulldogs Attempting to Hold On to 2026 Recruiting Class Members
One school that is currently dealing with these stressors is the Georgia Bulldogs, who are currently dealing with a late push from the Vanderbilt Commodores in an attempt to flip quarterback Jared Curtis.
Curtis is one of the most highly-touted prospects in 2026, and was a massive addition to the Dawgs' recruiting class when he announced his commitment to Georgia in May of this year. Losing him to a conference opponent would be a massive blow to the Bulldogs' staff this close to signing day.
Fans and coaches have been eagerly awaiting Curtis' decision in the lead-up to signing day. However, it appears that the wait has been made a little shorter. According to reports, the Bulldogs commit has moved the date in which he will be signing.
Originally, Curtis was expected to put pen to paper on Friday, December 5th. However, the quarterback will now officially sign with his school of choice on Wednesday, December 3rd. Curtis' decision likely stems from his team's schedule, as Nashville Christian will be competing in the Tennessee State Championship on Thursday evening.
While the alteration of the timeframe for Curtis' official signing day does not provide any clarity as to where he will officially sign. The news of the quarterback's decision will lessen the agony and waiting time of college football fans who are desperately waiting to see where Curtis will be playing football in 2026.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
- Jarmaine Mitchell, OL
- Elijah Littlejohn, LB