Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Comments on Jah Jackson's Arrest
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart comments on offensive lineman Jah Jackson's arrest.
Fall camp has officially kicked off for the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart took the podium on Thursday to discuss the upcoming season. One of the topics that the head ball coach covered was the arrest of offensive lineman Jah Jackson.
Earlier last week, Jackson was arrested on multiple drug charges, including felony possession of marijuana of more than one ounce. Here is what Coach Smart had to say about the situation.
"Yea, Jah, dissapointed obviously in the decision making process. He's being disciplined enternally and he's with the team."
According to an arrest report obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, Jackson was initially pulled over after an officer noticed the Bulldog driving a Tesla SUV while holding his phone. Following the stop, police reports indicated that the officer had smelled a "strong odor of marijuana" from inside the vehicle.
Police prompted Jackson, and the offensive lineman admitted to possessing marijuana inside the vehicle. Police reportedly then searched the Bulldog's vehicle and found what was suspected to be more than three ounces of marijuana, flavored THC gummies, and boxes of rolling papers.
Jackson was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class and was widely regarded for his monstrous frame and athletic abilities. As a freshman, he played sparingly for the Bulldogs during the 2024 season, but was expected to have a much larger role in the Dawgs' offense following their numerous departures on the offensive line.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be aired on ESPN.
