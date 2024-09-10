'Georgia Is in a Class of Their Own' Says One College Football Analyst
College football analyst Paul Finebaum says the Georgia Bulldogs are in a class of their own just two weeks into the season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of yet another dominating performance as they defeated Tennessee Tech by a final score of 48-3 in week two. The Bulldogs have remained as the top team in the AP poll through two weeks but with their only being two weeks of play to go off of, the jury is still out on who the clear cut top team in the country is. Well, for everyone except for Paul Finebaum who has already stamped the Dawgs as his top team in the country.
“I’m all-in, and I know that is saying a great deal after watching Texas play yesterday, but I feel like Georgia is a notch above,” Finebaum said during an appearance on "SportsCenter" Sunday morning. “They’ll get each other in the middle of October and we can settle that. By the way, there’s a chance Georgia and Texas could play three times this year: in October, in Atlanta in December, and some time, probably for the national championship. I think they are that elite, but I think Georgia is in a class of its own and that’s why I am all-in.”
Time will certainly tell if Finebaum's claims about Georgia are indeed true . The Bulldogs travel up to Kentucky this weekend, but after that is a trip to Alabama after a bye week, Texas a few weeks later and then a road trip to Ole Miss in November as well. That doesn't even mention the home game against Tennessee which looks like it's setting up to be a massive game late in the season as well based on how they have looked two weeks in as well.
The defense has looked dominant and the offense looks primed to average over 40 points per game again this season. Now it's just a matter of surviving the slate and staying at the top of the rankings to be a prime spot to make a push for the national title at the end of the season.
