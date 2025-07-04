Georgia Bulldogs Land Commitment From Four Star TE Brayden Fogle
The Bulldogs add their second tight end commitment of the 2026 class from Lexington (OH)
The hot streak for the Bulldogs remains strong after adding another recruit to the 2026 class that is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation according to Rivals. On Friday, Brayden Fogle announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Fogle chose the Bulldogs over LSU and Penn State.
According to 247Sports Composite, Fogle is a four-star prospect, the No. 7 player in Ohio, the No. 10 TE, and the No. 163 player nationally. Fogle is coming off a productive junior season for Lexington (OH), where he finished with 49 catches for 584 yards and four touchdowns. He led his team to the Region 10 semifinals during the 2024 season.
When you watch his Hudl film, you see a pristine route runner and a freakish athlete who makes unreal plays. Fogle has a huge catch radius and can come down with any pass no matter the coverage the defense is in. On the prep level, he primarily operates out of the slot and can run the full gamut of the route tree and create separation at the top of routes.
Fogle is also an outstanding basketball player and was named Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore after averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, leading Lexington to a 22-3 record. He was also a first-team All-Ohio selection during his sophomore campaign. In his junior season, he was recovering from a wrist injury but was a part of the Minutemen’s third consecutive OCC championship. He has received offers from Arizona State and Texas A&M as a basketball player. His basketball pedigree surely helps him on the gridiron when he has to box out defenders and come down with contested catches. His 6’3 and 230-pound frame makes him a matchup nightmare.
Fogle is the second tight end commit for the Bulldogs to go along with Lincoln Keyes, who is a four-star prospect and has been committed since last November to Georgia. The Bulldogs are now up to 27 commits for the 2026 class. After a scorching June, Georgia added a commitment for the month of July and has one of the best classes in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
