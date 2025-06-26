Georgia Lands Heavily Coveted Four Star Wide Receiver Craig Dandridge
Georgia has landed highly coveted four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge. Dandridge has been in the national eye since the start of the spring and has been impressive for a lot of college coaches. Let’s talk about his 2024 season where he caught the eye of many and exploded onto the scene.
This past season with the Bears, he finished with 58 catches for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown. He had one of his best games of the season in an upset win over heavy favorite Cedartown. In that game, he finished with nine catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a game where he crossed the 200-yard receiving mark against nearby Centennial. Dandridge finished that game with three touchdowns. Dandridge averaged 120 yards per game in 2024.
Dandridge had this to say when I asked him about the Bulldogs back in the spring.
“Georgia is just Georgia. They play differently, and they always say it is different to be a dawg. It’s a blessing to be recruited by them and a blessing to be recruited by all these schools. Just being able to say I am a top priority at Georgia is amazing. They are constantly showing support for me and constantly coming out. Staying in contact with coach Coley.”
So what does Dandridge bring to the Bulldogs?
He brings explosiveness and quick-twitch ability. All spring, he dominated with his ability after the catch and to make defenders miss in the open space. His ability to get vertical up the field and make big plays makes him tough to stop. I think the biggest difference you see is his speed. He now has a new gear that allows him to burn defenders after he breaks past the initial wave of the defense. He also ran track this past spring and qualified for state in the 100M.
Our very own Brooks Austin was in attendance to watch him in the spring. This clip tells it all.
Above all else, his work ethic is off the charts and one of the best you will find. Dandridge has been working on strengthening his body, staying in the weight room, and focusing on his health and nutrition. At his young age, he already has a nutritionist and is taking his diet and training very seriously.
“I've just been focusing on hitting the weight room, benching, lifting, and auxiliary lifts. Anything I can do to get bigger, eating more etc. I have a nutritionist and am really starting to pay more attention to detail on my health, just to get bigger, faster, and stronger. I feel like my speed has taken that next jump. My speed is at an all-time high right now. I recently ran a 10.8 in the 100, which was a personal best. I know the separation translates to the field," said Dandridge.
Georgia had an elite 2025 WR class that consists of CJ Wiley, Talyn Taylor, Landon Roldan, Thomas Blackshear, and Tyler Williams. Although early, the 2026 WR class is shaping up nicely for the Bulldogs with the additions of four-star Vance Spafford and four-star Ryan Mosley already in the class. Now you add Dandridge, who is an explosive playmaker to the fray and you are cooking with something special.
The Bulldogs this past week landed the commitment of North Gwinnett offensive lineman Zach Lewis and Carrollton offensive lineman Zykie Helton. Georgia also saw some of their prized recruits shut down their recruitment. WR Brady Marchese, CB Justice Fitzpatrick, and safety Jordan Smoth all closed down their recruitment for the Bulldogs a few weeks ago. Georgia, this week alone has landed Corey Howard and Jae Lamar. Lamar is a huge .boost to the 2026 running back class as they land one of the best in the country. Once again in the Kirby Smart era, Georgia has another formidable class that will be ready to contribute in the coming years.
