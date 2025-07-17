Georgia LB CJ Allen Headlines A Group Of Student Athletes Who Will Participate In SEC Student Athlete Leadership
CJ Allen will headline a group of Georgia student-athletes who have been selected to participate in the SEC Student Athlete Leadership Council. The other Georgia Athletes that are expected to be in attendance is men’s basketball Blue Cain, women’s basketball Savannah Henderson, softball’s Destin Howard, and track and field/cross country Ryan Olree.
Here is more on what the SEC Student Athlete Leadership Council does per UGA Athletics
“The SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council provides an opportunity for SEC student-athletes to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. Leadership Councils for football and men's and women's basketball, along with SAAC, provide a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and playing rules.”
Allen has already represented the Bulldogs at SEC’s Football Leadership Council earlier in the year He’s continued to explore his community efforts, being a member of the Student Athlete Leadership Academy (LEAD). His community continues to remain a focal point of what he does, and advocating for them is a big in what Allen does off the field.
Allen will get a chance to hear presentations from DeLaina Sarden of Parker Executive Search Firm and a representative of Akin Gump on how student-athletes can use current opportunities to prepare for success after their sports careers are over.
Allen has continued to represent Georgia at events, including this week’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta. He has a successful career with the Bulldogs, tallying 117 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in just 28 games. In 2024, he had 76 tackles and three tackles for loss. Allen is one of the key returning defensive players for Georgia on defense heading into 2025.