Georgia Linebacker Jalon Walker Wins the Butkus Award
Georgia football linebacker Jalon Walker has won the Butkus Award.
The Georgia Bulldogs won the SEC conference title against Texas this past week in another overtime thriller and now they are focused on the playoffs. With 2024 regular season wrapped up, season awards are starting to be handed out and Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker has won the 2024 Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker.
Walker becomes the third Bulldog to win the award and the third since 2017. Roquan Smith and Nakobe were the other two previous winners.
Walker was a standout players for the Bulldogs on defense this year. In 13 games, he posted 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. All of those are career highs for Walker. He showcased his abilities to both play and cover as a linebacker but also get after the pass rush. A do-it-all type of player that came up huge for the Dawgs this year and pieced together a memorable and remarkable season.
Georgia has made quite a name for themselves over the years for not only the stellar linebacker play they posses each and every season, but the rate at which they develop them. Walker has become one of the latest examples of both of those things.
