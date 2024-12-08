Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Accomplished Something It has Never Done Under Kirby Smart

The Georgia Bulldogs have accomplished something they have never done before with Kirby Smart as their head coach.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Texas Longhorns in a dramatic SEC Championship Saturday, punching their ticket to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The victory came dramatically as the Bulldogs scored an overtime touchdown to secure their crown as conference champions. But while the analysis of Georgia's victory and College Football Playoff seeding dominated the headlines, few realized that the Bulldogs had accomplished something they have never done under Kirby Smart.

Saturday's overtime finish in the conference Championship was the second consecutive overtime finish of the Bulldogs' 2024 season. Georgia defeated their instate rivals, Georgia Tech, in an eight-overtime thriller just a week before conquering Texas in overtime as well. This was just the second time in Kirby Smart's tenure that Georgia competed in back-to-back overtime finishes. However, it was the first instance in which the Dawgs were able to emerge victorious in both games.

The Bulldogs saw both of their College Football Playoff matchups head to overtime in the 2017 season. The Dawgs defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in an iconic Rose Bowl finish. But ultimately suffered an overtime defeat to Alabama in the national championship just one game later.

While Georgia has certainly struggled at times throughout their 2024 season. The fact that the Dawgs could win back-to-back overtime games in the dramatic fashion in which they have is a testament to the "no-quit" attitude that this team has possessed all year.

