Georgia Lottery Announces New "Georgia Bulldogs" Themed Scratch-off Ticket
The Georgia Bulldogs have announced to be a theme on one of the Georgia Lottery's upcoming scratch-off tickets.
For centuries, the Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the most recognizable brands in the state of Georgia and have become synonymous with the state's rich history and imagery. It appears that the brand will be growing, as the Dawgs' are reportedly set to be featured in a "Georgia Bulldog" themed scratch-off ticket from the Georgia lottery.
The Dawgs are one of the other major sporting teams in the state to be featured in a scratch-off game, as the Atlanta Falcons have also announced that they will be teaming up with the Georgia Lottery to released a themed ticket of their own.
Now that the Bulldogs are expected to have another major season in 2025, as well as a themed lottery ticket on the way. Fans of the University of Georgia's football team may be feeling extra lucky ahead of the upcoming college football season. Tickets are expected to be released in stores on Tuesday, August 19th.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State
- No. 15 - vs Texas
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (Atlanta)
