Georgia Football Fans Need to Give Stacy Searels His Flowers
It's time for Georgia fans to give offensive line coach Stacy Searels his flowers.
Now that we are over the halfway point of the college football season, it's safe to say that the Georgia Bulldogs are much improved at certain areas on the roster compared to a season ago. More specifically, Georgia's offensive line has been impressive up to this point of the season and last year, they didn't exactly play up to the standard that many thought they would.
It wasn't due to a lack of talent. Georgia had three offensive linemen drafted from last year's group but injuries made it difficult to find consistency upfront last year. Many fans were discouraged with how the offensive line played last season, and a lot of the blame fell on offensive line coach Stacy Searels for "not developing and "not coaching up" the players.
This season, however, has proved both of those statements to be untrue. At the very beginning of the season, veteran offensive tackle Earnest Greene went down with an injury, which called for true freshmen Juan Gaston and Donnie Glover to step into starting roles. For the most part, Gaston and Glover have been two of the brighter spots of Georgia's offense this season.
Stacy Searels Has Earned His Respect from Georgia Fans
Not only that, but Monroe Freeling, Micah Morris and Drew Bobo have been the consistent starters that Georgia hoped they would be. It has led to the Bulldogs averaging over 190 rushing yards per game. For reference, Georgia averaged 125 yards on the ground last season.
It's a testament to not only Searels' ability to get the most out of his players, but also to his ability to recruit and land prospects that ready to make an immediate impact on the roster. Would Georgia like to have a third-year or second-year player starting for them at right guard and right tackle? Maybe. But it's also nice to know that Glover and Gaston will be starting for the Bulldogs for the next three seasons, and are already playing like veteran offensive linemen.
It is worth noting that Georgia brought on Phil Rauscher this offseason to help out with the offensive line. Rauscher had been in the collegiate and NFL coaching ranks for 15 years, coaching the offense at both the NFL and collegiate levels. He most recently served as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach and run game coordinator for three seasons after stints with the Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings.
It was an area of the offense that needed improvement and Searels has helped deliver that this season. He may not have entered the season as one of the more liked coaches on the staff, but Georgia fans need to give Searels his flowers for the job he has done this season.