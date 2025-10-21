Georgia Offensive Lineman Reveals Why He Has Played Through Injuries This Season
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling recently made a massive revelation about playing through an injury.
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to rest and regroup this week as they partake in their final bye week of the 2025 regular season. Without a game to prepare for this week, players and staff have prioritized "getting healthy" in preparation for the remaining schedule ahead.
One player in particular who will look to take advantage of the week off is offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, who has been playing through an ankle injury for a large portion of the season. Freeling is arguably one of Georgia's best offensive linemen and has elected to play through his injury, as opposed to not competing.
The most glaring moment that indicates Freeling's drive to play through injuries came during the Bulldogs' victory over the Auburn Tigers when he refused to sit out of the game, despite walking in a boot earlier that week.
Freeling and Others Remaining Resilient Despite Injuries
"I was so adamant about playing, I was sleeping with a Game Ready on. So I was basically sleeping while icing my ankle," said Freeling. "I wanted to be out there so bad. Even if I didn't get to play, I wanted to be there for my teammates and just be there in the chaos because I've been in that stadium before and I knew it was going to be a tough environment."
Freeling also admitted that his playing was against the wishes of some of the members within the coaching staff.
"I don't think I was technically supposed to play," said Freeling. "Obviously, I wanted to play, but a lot of people were telling me, 'Think about yourself a little bit. ' But I got out there and thought that I felt pretty good."
Freeling is not the only player who has battled through injuries this season. Following the Bulldogs' win over Ole Miss, Kirby Smart revealed that quarterback Gunner Stockton had been dealing with some form of an oblique injury, but elected to play through it.
Both Stockton and Freeling played this past Saturday and were key components in Saturday's win against Ole Miss, and will almost certainly benefit from the week of rest before the final stretch of games for the 2025 regular season.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, November 1st, as they travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to renew their annual rivalry with the Florida Gators. Georgia has won four contests in a row over the Gators and is looking to extend their dominant winning streak over their rivals.