BREAKING: Georgia Bulldog Offensive Lineman Suffers Injury Against Ole Miss Rebels
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs' week eight matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are amid one of the biggest matchups of week eight as the two top ten programs look to earn a massive victory and build their resume for the College Football Playoff.
This is the third consecutive regular-season matchup between these two programs, with each team holding a 1-1 record against the other during that span. The Rebels were victorious in last year's matchup, winning a 28-10 contest in Oxford. Georgia is looking to return the favor this afternoon in Athens.
While today's contest is expected to bring some exciting moments, there has been an unfortunate development for the Bulldogs as one of the players appears to have suffered an injury during the matchup.
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling appears to have suffered an injury to his lower body during the contest and is currently being attended to by the team's medical staff. Freeling was able to walk off the field on his own power and is now in the team's medical tent receiving a further evaluation by the staff.
Freeling has been battling and playing through multiple injuries this season and was a massive key to Georgia's success against Auburn last week. Losing Freeling would be a massive blow to the Bulldogs' offensive approach.
The Bulldogs have already been battling injuries throughout the season and can not afford to lose more key players. Georgia is already down starting safety Kyron Jones for today's matchup, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury.
Updates to this player's status and condition will be provided as they are released by the University of Georgia's Athletic Association. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Bulldogs' week eight matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 18th, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Snaford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE