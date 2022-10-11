Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs Vanderbilt

Georgia reclaimed their No. 1 ranking in the polls after their dominant win against the Auburn Tigers and now heads into week seven against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs' offense is currently averaging 517 total yards of offense per game and 39.5 points per game. The Commodores are allowing an average of 36.8 points per game so it could be a big week for Georgia's offense. Here are some players to watch for Saturday:

Branson Robinson, RB

The true freshman is coming off of a monster performance against Auburn where he rushed for 98 yards on 12 touches and a touchdown. Robinson will have the opportunity to get some touches later in the game as Georgia has a history of dominating Vanderbilt. Robinson made every single attempt count last Saturday against Auburn and with Georgia going up against a defense that is allowing an average of 155 rushing yards per game, Robinson could have another big day.

Adonai Mitchell, WR

Mitchell has been dealing with a high ankle sprain for a few weeks now. He saw some limited action against Auburn, but it was pretty apparent that he was not 100 percent. The Bulldogs are in need of getting Mitchell back in full capacity as the last several games have shown that Georgia lacks a true X wide receiver if No. 5 is not able to go.

While Georgia may not necessarily need Mitchell against Vanderbilt, his usage against the Commodores could be a good indicator as to what fans can expect from the star wide receiver coming out of the bye week. Getting him back before Georgia faces Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky would be huge for the Bulldogs.

Stetson Bennett, QB

Bennett didn't necessarily have a bad game against Auburn but he left some big plays out on the field. He missed both Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey on deep shots that would have more than likely led to points being put on the board against the Tigers. Not very characteristic for a quarterback who was the most accurate passer in college football on 20+ yards throws a season ago.

Saturday could be a big day for Bennett to clean up the deep ball and get dialed in for the latter half of the season. There's a good chance Georgia will have guys running wide-open against Vanderbilt, so it could be a good game for Bennett to gain some confidence back.

