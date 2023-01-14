Georgia Players to Watch in the NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff were busy recruiting yesterday with their "10 for 10" plan, where 10 Georgia coaches hit 10 different high schools in one day. The show of might was staggering, but sometimes the best recruiting a school can do is having former players front and center on Sundays (Well, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday).

The Bulldogs will be well represented in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Five out of the six games will feature at least one Georgia player starting for their team.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers - Saturday - 4:30 p.m. - FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars - Saturday - 8:15 p.m. - NBC

Former Bulldogs have been a massive piece of the turnaround in Jacksonville. Corner Tyson Campbell and defensive lineman Travon Walker have both been huge for Jacksonville’s defense. Campbell, who is in his second season in the NFL - is tied for the team lead in interceptions with three. Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in this past year’s NFL Draft, has been a force for the Jaguars on the line next to Josh Allen and Arden Key. In his first year, Walker has 3.5 sacks, 49 tackles, and an interception.

For the Chargers, two players from Georgia will be playing reserve roles on Saturday. Jamaree Salyer, who was Georgia’s LT during their run to the 2021 National Championship, is currently a 2nd team guard. Tight end Tre McKitty, who transferred to Georgia for his final year of football in 2020, has tallied 10 receptions for 72 yards in 2022.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Sunday - 1:00 p.m. - CBS

Two former Dawgs play a big part in the No. 2 ranked offense of the Buffalo Bills. Both James Cook and Isaiah McKenzie are speedy weapons for quarterback Josh Allen. Cook has come on late in the year for the Bills, rushing for 507 yards in the regular season, adding 6 touchdowns on the ground. The first-year back has also been great through the air, hauling in 21 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown. James Cook is second to only Josh Allen in rushes of 20+ yards with 6. As for McKenzie, he remains a do-it-all threat for the Bills, totaling 562 yards in the regular season.

The Dolphins, back in the Playoffs for the first time since 2016, have a couple of Bulldogs playing reserve roles. Channing Tindall, a member of 2021’s championship team and one of three Georgia inside linebackers selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, is currently third on the depth chart for the Dolphin’s Will linebacker spot. Georgia fan favorite Jon Jenkins is a rotational nose tackle, backing up Raekwon Davis.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings - Sunday - 4:30 p.m. - FOX

The Giants have three former Georgia Bulldogs on their roster. Tackle Andrew Thomas, who was the first offensive lineman selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, is the starting left tackle for a resurgent Giants’ offense. Sometimes lining up next to Thomas is former Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager who has converted to tight end in the NFL. Cager is currently listed as the third tight end. Defensively, the Giants are hopeful to get former Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari back. Ojulari has been dealing with an ankle injury, but has been a menace when he’s been healthy. Though he’s played in just 7 games, Ojulari is second on the Giants with 5.5 sacks.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday - 8:15 p.m. - NBC

A couple of former Bulldog stars lead a Ravens defense that will have to be huge, as Baltimore will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson. Justin Houston, an All-American for Georgia in 2010, leads the Ravens with 9.5 sacks. Playing alongside him is another former Bulldog All-American, Roquan Smith. The Ravens traded for Smith with the Bears earlier this year, and his play led them to making him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL. On the year, Smith has tallied 103 tackles, with 4.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions.

Also playing for the Ravens are Ben Cleveland and Nick Moore. Cleveland, lovingly known as “Big Country” by Georgia fans, is the third guard for Baltimore. Nick Moore. who is now in his 2nd year in the NFL, is the long snapper for the Ravens.

On the other side, former Georgia offensive lineman Trey Hill is currently the backup center for the Bengals.

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Monday - 8:15 p.m. - ABC/ESPN

Rookie punter Jake Camarda will be big for the Buccaneers on Monday night. Camarda, who’s booming punts and pinpoint accuracy helped lead Georgia to a national title in 2021, was selected in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. As a rookie, Camarda ranked 5th in the NFL in punting, averaging 48.8 yards per punt.

