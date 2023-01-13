Georgia Lands Defensive Back From Transfer Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have lost their fare share of players to the transfer portal following the 2022 season. But the transfer portal has finally come to the Dawgs benefit as former Texas A&M defensive back Deyon "Smoke" Bouie will be wearing red and black for the 2023 season.
Bouie, a former 4 star prospect out of Kirby Smart's hometown (Bainbridge, Georgia) was at one point committed to the Bulldogs during his high school recruitment and remained committed for about seven months until he announced he was de-committing from Georgia and would later commit and sign to play for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.
During his time with the Aggies, Bouie played sparingly, earning 4 tackles in 4 games. His impact could be immediate following the departure of cornerback Kelee Ringo and Safety Chris Smith to this year's NFL draft.
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
- DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- TE, Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
Current Transfer List:
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
