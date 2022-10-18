Georgia Projected as 10.5 Point Favorite over Tennessee

Georgia has been projected as a 10.5-point favorite over Tennessee, according to ESPN. The Bulldogs have also been given a 78.2 percent chance to win according to ESPN's football power index. The two teams don't play for another three weeks but that didn't stop ESPN from getting a jump on the numbers.

Both Georgia and Tennessee were listed inside the top five in the latest AP poll. The Volunteers switched places with Alabama after they pulled off the upset in front of their home fans after a game-winning field goal. Georgia on the other hand has pretty much held their ground at the No. 1 spot outside of a couple of weeks where they dropped to No. 2 in the polls.

Following Tennessee's win against Alabama on Saturday, ticket sales immediately began to skyrocket for their matchup with Georgia. Some tickets were listed for prices upward of $4,000. Right now there is a ticket in section 106 on the visitor's side that is listed for $9,000, according to Stubhub.

The game on November 5th will be played in Athens, GA at Sanford Stadium. A game time has not been announced but with CBS getting first dibs for the SEC game slate, one has to figure they won't pass up on a potential top-five matchup.

Nothing screams "biggest game of the season" like a top-five conference matchup between two teams who have a long history of hating one another. Tennessee's offense is running hot this season, averaging 47.7 points per game led by Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker.

On the flip side, Georgia's defense is only allowing 9.1 points per game with the offense averaging 41.7 themselves. No one has been able to do it yet but all eyes are on Georgia's defense to see if they can be the ones to contain the Volunteer's high-powered offense.

The game is still three weeks out from being played but Georgia looks like they might open up as the official point favorite in this one. As kickoff gets closer for this one, it will be interesting to track how the numbers shake out.

