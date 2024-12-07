Georgia Punter Brett Thorson Injured During SEC Championship
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury while playing Texas in the SEC Championship. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs are facing the Texas Longhorns in a rematch for the SEC title at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately for the Dawgs though, punter Brett Thorson appears to have suffered an injury.
Thorson was attempting to make a tackle during a punt return and seemed to injure his knee in what looked like a non-contact injury. He was assisted to the Bulldogs' medical tent and is receiving attention now. Thorson has been a special teams weapon for the Bulldogs all season. His absence will be a massive blow to the Dawgs should he not return.
Updates on this player's injury status will be provided as they are given.
UPDATE: Thorson has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas (SEC Championship)
- Gameday: Saturday, December 7th. 2024
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit(Color)
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.