Georgia Punter Brett Thorson Makes Decision on 2025 Season in Most Brett Thorson Fashion

Brooks Austin

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson (92) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs received a bit of good news on the roster front for the 2025 season, as punter Brett Thorson has announced he's returning to Georgia in 2025.

The Georgia Bulldogs experienced life without Aussie Punter Brett Thorson for 1.5 games this season after Thorson suffered a knee injury vs Texas in the SEC Championship game, they won't have to worry about being without the booming leg in 2025, as he announced Wednesday that he's returning to Athens for the 2025 season.

Georgia Football Roster Tracker

Georgia Portal Entries

  • Julian Humphrey, DB
  • Michael Jackson III, WR
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Sam M'Pemba, Edge
  • RaRa Thomas, WR
  • Jake Pope, Safety
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Damon Wilson, LB

Georgia Draft Declerations

  • OL, Tate Ratledge
  • QB, Carson Beck
  • WR, Arian Smith
  • DL, Nazir Stackhouse
  • DL, Warren Brinson
  • LB, Jalon Walker
  • EDGE, Mykel Williams
  • S, Malaki Starks
  • LB, Smael Mondon
  • OL, Dylan Fairchild
  • OL, Jared Wilson

Georgia Returns / Portal Additions

  • WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
  • S, Zion Branch (USC)
  • S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
  • WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
  • S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
  • DT, Christen Miller
  • WR, Dillon Bell
  • RB, Trevor Etienne

The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another tough slate in 2025, with their 2024 SEC schedule that was the toughest in CFB just flipping home and away venues. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee all on the SEC slate in 2025.

