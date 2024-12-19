Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck Not Expected to Play in Sugar Bowl
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is not expected to play in the Sugar Bowl due to his injury.
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their College Football Playoff matchup in the Sugar Bowl, the team has received some disappointing news. It appears that quarterback Carson Beck is not expected to play for the Dawgs, due to the injury suffered to his throwing arm in the SEC Championship.
Beck was the Bulldogs starter for the previous two seasons and helped lead the Dawgs to numerous exciting moments throughout his time as Georgia's starter. Before his injury, the Dawgs' signal caller led the SEC in touchdown passes and was closing in on 4,000 passing yards, which would have made him just the second quarterback in Georgia history to reach the milestone.
With Beck sidelined, the Bulldogs will turn to backup Gunner Stockton to lead them to victory in the Sugar Bowl. Stockton played the entire second half of the SEC Championship game and completed 12 passes for 71 yards. Which was ultimately enough to provide Georgia with an overtime win over the Texas Longhorns. The Rabun County native will need look to have similar fortunes as the Dawgs await either the Indiana Hoosiers or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl.
