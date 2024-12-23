Georgia Quarterback Depth Chart - Carson Beck Out Now After Surgery
The University of Georgia is set to embark on their College Football Playoff journey, and they will be doing so without starting QB Carson Beck, here's what the depth chart looks like without him.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024 Sugar Bowl on January 1st, and though it was known that the Bulldogs would be without starting QB, Carson Beck, it had not been known whether or not a potential Beck return was possible for beyond the Sugar Bowl had the Bulldogs won.
Now, the University of Georgia has confirmed that Beck has undergone surgery to repair the UCL Ligament in his elbow and is done for the remainder of the season. Here's where the QB depth chart stands as is.
Georgia QB Depth Chart without Carson Beck
1. Gunner Stockton
2a. Jaden Rashada
2b. Ryan Puglisi
3. Colton Ginn
Sources have indicated that over the last few weeks, since the Beck injury, Georgia has opened up the now backup job between Jaden Rashada and Ryan Puglisi. Smart was quoted following the SEC Championship Game saying that had Carson Beck not been able to take the final snap in overtime, freshman Ryan Puglisi was prepared to take the snap — indicating that Puglisi was then behind Stockton. Sources tell Dawgs Daily that Rashada and Puglisi have exchanged reps. If the Bulldogs were to play tomorrow, we believe Rashada would go in if something were to occur with Stockton.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Nitro Tuggle, WR (Staying at Georgia)
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL (Committed to USC)
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge (Committed to Texas A&M)
- Jake Pope, S
- Troy Bowles, LB (Committed to Michigan)
- Rara Thomas, WR
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.