Get to Know Georgia Football Target Corey Howard - Who Will He Commit To?
Get to know Georgia football target Corey Howard as he is set to make his decision on Tuesday.
The Georgia Bulldogs have strung together multiple commitments over the last few days. Caden Harris flipped from Vanderbilt to Georgia, Shadarius Toodle flipped from Auburn to Georgia, Ekene Ogboko committed to the Dawgs and Khamari Brooks committed to Georgia all within the last week. Now, another Georgia target is set to come off the board on Tuesday.
Valdosta EDGE Corey Howard will make his decision at 7:30 PM on Tuesday. The in-state prospect has recently seen a change in his recruitment as Georgia and Florida both offered him in May, the first Power four offers he received. He has since taken visits to both, and it appears those are the two programs he will decide between.
Howard recently camped in Athens and Georgia has set their sights on him as a target they want to pursue. He is rated as a three-star prospect, the 1,072nd-best player in the country, the 107th-best defensive lineman in the class and the 117th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Don't let the rankings fool you, though. Howard has earned offers from both Georgia and Florida for a reason and both programs would be happy to add him to their 2026 class. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, he is plenty big to compete at the SEC level when he arrives in college. Howard also changed high schools in his junior year, as he was initially at Tift County but is now at Valdosta High School.
It's worth noting that Howard's recent introduction to Power Four schools didn't happen because he recently started playing good football. It's likely more so due to him making a switch to one of the state's best football programs and those schools being able to find him after an impressive but short junior season.
As far as who Howard will be committing to, it's worth noting that Georgia was his first SEC offer before the Gators followed suit shortly after. Having been to Athens since that offer, it seems like Howard has become a Bulldog target, but the Gators are also chasing a commitment from the Valdosta prospect as well.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Khamari Brooks, EDGE
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
