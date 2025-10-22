College Football Analyst Believes Georgia's Gunner Stockon Will Be a Heisman Finalist
A major college football analyst believes that Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton will be a Heisman finalist this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are more than halfway finished with their 2025 regular season as they look to maintain their College Football Playoff hopes throughout the final games of their schedule.
This year's slate has already delivered a handful of twists and turns with multiple surprises within the roster. However, the biggest surprise of the season thus far is arguably the play of quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Throughout just seven games this year, the Georgia quarterback has completed more than 70% of his passes for over 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also added a whopping seven touchdowns on the ground.
Stockton by no means was expected to be bad for Georgia this season, but the quarterback has been flat-out elite up to this point. His tremendous play and ability to deliver in clutch moments have already turned the heads of many analysts.
National Media Taking Note of Gunner Stockton's Excelence
One analyst who has been blown away by the Georgia quarterback's performance thus far is FOX Sports' Chris Fallica, who recently stated that he would not be surprised if Stockton was a Heisman finalist by the end of the regular season.
"I think they're going to be in the playoff, and it wouldn't surprise me at all if they're playing on January 19th," said Fallica. "And it wouldn't surprise me at all if Gunner Stockton was in New York on the second Saturday in December."
Fellow FOX employee Joel Klatt also joined in to share praise for the Bulldogs quarterback and compared him to TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who also finished as a Heisman finalist during his collegiate career.
"He has been so remarkable, he really has," said Klatt. "He doesn't have the talent that some of these other guys have. But, he's starting to remind me a lot of Max Duggan at TCU, where it's just gritty and gets the job done."
Duggan and former Bulldog Stetson Bennett were each finalists for the Heisman trophy in 2022 and faced off in the national championship game later that season, with the Bulldogs dominating TCU on their way to a second-straight national title.
Stockton and the Bulldogs will look to continue their successes throughout the majority of the 2025 season as they look to earn their third national title in five years. The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, November 1st, against the Florida Gators.