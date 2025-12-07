Georgia RB Nate Frazier Reveals How He Celebrated Bulldogs’ SEC Championship Win

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier makes a surprising reveal as to how he celebrated the Dawgs' SEC Championship victory.

The Georgia Bulldogs won their third conference title in five seasons this past weekend, as the Dawgs handled the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 28-7 in the SEC Championship game. The victory avenged Georgia's only loss from the 2025 regular season.

One of the biggest performers from the Bulldogs' victory was running back Nate Frazier, who finished the afternoon as the Bulldogs' leading rusher and scored the only rushing touchdown of the entire contest.

Following the victory, Frazier joined the Nightcap podcast to discuss the win. Hosts of the show, Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson commended the Bulldogs victory and began inquiring to the young running back as to how he was planning on celebrating the win.

Frazier's answer not only stunned the hosts but also helped garner respect from fans outside of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Typically, college students are eager to go downtown and celebrate with their friends following a historic win. Frazier, on the other hand, appears to have different priorities, as he elected for an early bedtime, since he had church the following morning

"I gotta go to sleep, OG, you know I've got church in the morning," Frazier told Johnson on an episode of Nightcap. "Got to go praise the lord, all glory to him."

Frazier has already become a fan-favorite amongst Georgia fans for his one-of-a-kind personality and ferocious running style. But the running back's humility and pride in his beliefs are sure to make fans of those who don't wear the Red and Black.

The 2025 season has already been a career year for Frazier, as he has surpassed his career high totals for carries, rushing yards, and receptions. Should the Bulldogs make a deep run in this year's College Football Playoff, Frazier will have an opportunity to surpass 1,000 rushing yards. A feat that has not been achieved since the 2019 season.

As the Bulldogs await the results of Ole Miss and Tulane's College Football Playoff matchup, Frazier and company will have plenty of time to rest and get healthy.

The Bulldogs will face the winner of Ole Miss vs Tulane in the Sugar Bowl on January 1st of 2026. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m.