Georgia Recruiting Target Travis Smith Sets Commitment Date
Highly sought-after four-star wide receiver from Westlake High School Travis Smith Jr. has focused in on a commitment date. Smith announced on Sunday that he will make his official decision on July 13.
The No. 14 ranked wide receiver in the class of 2025 according to 247sports has already narrowed down his options to four schools including Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia. Smith plans to visit each school throughout the course of June with Tennessee being his last stop set for June 21 ahead of his official decision.
Smith is one of several instate targets at the wide receiver position for the Bulldogs. Thomas Blackshear is already committed in the class. CJ Wiley and Travis Smith are the top remaining targets in-state at the position. Wide receivers coach James Coley has had to play catch up in this class, having been hired at Georgia just this January after the departure of former wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Travis Smith Official Visit Dates
- Georgia: May 31
- Auburn: June 7
- Alabama: June 14
- Tennessee: June 21
