Georgia Running Back Cash Jones Predicts Bulldogs’ Next Top Receiving Back for 2026

Former Georgia running back Cash Jones offers his prediction for which ball carrier will be the Bulldogs leading receiver in 2026.

The Georgia Bulldogs are widely known for their ability to produce high-level ball carriers who can impact a football game at any moment. One of the more underrated ways a running back can do so, is by being a massive threat in the passing game.

Over the past few seasons, running back Cash Jones was Georgia's biggest receiving threat out of the backfield and the veteran ball carrier provided a massive boost to Georgia's offense, especially on third downs.

However, Jones' time in the red and black in now complete as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft. With Jones no longer on the roster, a massive void has appeared in the Bulldogs' offense. One that will need to be addressed this offseason in order for the Dawgs' offense to have success through the air.

Recently Jones was asked to predict who the next Bulldog running back to be a major receiving threat will be. The running back provided an encouraging answer, citing that any player in that room was capable of taking up his place.

Cash Jones Proclaims Any Georgia RB Can Replicate his 2025 Success

Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) drives in to score a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, October 4, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel like all the guys, Nate [Frazier], Chauncey [Bowens], Dwight [Phillips], and Bo [Walker]. I haven't got to see the new guys that have come in yet," said Jones. "But any of those guys, I've watched them develop from the day that they've stepped foot here."

Jones also detailed the ways that he had helped the aforementioned players during his time in Athens and explained the advice he provided his fellow running backs with regard to pass blocking and other things.

"It's cool because I was helping them a little like 'Whenever you're blocking this guy, you want to have this leverage,' and 'If he's guarding you like this, do this move.' Just little stuff like that, that I've been able to teach them and the older guys taught me," said Jones. "I think any of those guys can go out and do what I did if they just put their head done keep working. Nothing comes easy around here. So just work hard and have fun."

The Bulldogs on this year's roster will continue to do just that as the team prepares for the beginning of the 2026 college football season. The Dawgs will return to action on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Tennessee State for its season opener.