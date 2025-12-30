Georgia Running Back Nate Frazier Does Hilarious Austrailian Accent For Brett Thorson

Watch as Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier does a hilarious impression of punter Brett Thorson.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just a handful of days away from their College Football Playoff matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This contest will be a rematch of a game that took place earlier in the regular season.

The Bulldogs emerged victorious in the first matchup and are looking to repeat their successes once again in New Orleans. As the kickoff for this exciting matchup quickly approaches, the two teams have begun to meet with the media to discuss a litany of topics.

While the upcoming game was the main topic of discussion, an off-the-field topic produced one of the most entertaining clips of the day. During an interview with Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson, the kicker made an interesting declaration about Nate Frazier and his poor Austrailian accent.

Thorson, a native of the country Austrailia stated that he has been exposed to some rather horrendous Australian impressions throughout his time in Athens. However, revealed that Frazier's commitment to staying in character for lengthy periods of time made him the worst.

Hearing reports of Frazier's accent, Bulldogs on SI prompted the running back to share his accent with the world in a brief interview. The results of the video are hilarious to say the least.

Nate Frazier is one of a kind pic.twitter.com/6vAijBp19o — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) December 30, 2025

Both Frazier and Thorson have become fan favorites amongst the Georgia Bulldogs. Not only for their play on the field, but for their extremely vibrant and entertaining personalities. The latest clip of the two players not only cements them as humorous individuals but also speaks to the friendship Thorson and Frazier share.

Thorson and Frazier's Impact on the Bulldogs 2025 Roster

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson (92) punting during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Both Frazier and Thorson have delivered in big ways throughout the 2025 season and have been major reasons for the Dawgs' success on the field up to this point. Frazier currently leads the team in rushing yards, while Thorson's ability to flip fields has become a massive weapon for Georgia's defense.

While the duo's respective positions rarely result in them sharing the field, the camaraderie between the two Bulldogs is very apparent. Even if it does involve playful insults regarding their respective accents.

Thorson, Frazier, and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to continue their impressive season by emerging victorious in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for Thursday, January 1st at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET.