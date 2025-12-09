Georgia RB Nate Frazier Could Surpass 1,000 Rushing Yards in Sugar Bowl Matchup

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier has an opportunity to surpass 1,000 rushing yards for the 2025 college football season.

The 2025 college football season is winding down as teams prepare for bowl game matchups and gear up for their final pushes for a national championship appearance. With the season nearly complete, the opportunity for players to complete their respective goals is always coming to a close.

One player who still has an opportunity to achieve a massive goal is Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier, who has an opportunity to surpass 1,000 rushing yards this season. Frazier currently sits at 861 yards on the year and neads just 139 more to achieve the lofty goal.

Frazier's path to nearly 1,000 yards has not been an easy one by any means. After dealing with some fumble issues early in the season, the running back was the subject of great scrutiny by the Bulldogs' fanbase. He also saw a slight decrease in carries for a short period of time.

The adversity did not hold Frazier back, however, and the ball carrier came storming back for an incredible finish to the Dawgs' regular season. In his last five outings, Frazier has turned in a pair of 100-yard performances, 13.8 carries per game, and has easily been one of the biggest threats for the Dawgs' rushing attack.

Frazier's 2025 Season Could Break a Lengthy Trend for the Bulldogs

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) reacts after a first down against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While the University of Georgia has been known for producing extremely talented running backs, the Bulldogs have gone more than half a decade without a 1,000-yard rusher. The last ball carrier to do so was D'Andre Swift, who finished with 1,218 rushing yards during the 2019 season.

Should Frazier achieve the 1,000-yard mark, he will join the likes of Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Herschel Walker, Todd Gurley, and many others.

While it will take an extremely strong outing for Frazier to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in one game, the running back could have multiple opportunities to do so. Should the Bulldogs emerge victorious in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the team will continue its 2025 season.

Frazier and the Bulldogs will return to action on Thursday, January 1st, as they make their Allstate Sugar Bowl appearance in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs' opponent in this game is set to be either Ole Miss or Tulane, pending the results from their round one matchup.