Georgia Punter Brett Thorson Makes Hilarious Revelation About NFL CB Kamari Lassiter

Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson made an extremely humorous joke about Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

The 2026 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis as players from all across the country look to increase their draft stock through interviews and workouts in front of hundreds of NFL scouts. But before players begin the most important interview of their lives, they speak to the media to cover a litany of topics.

One of the latest players to speak with the media was Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson, who is known to provide some excellent quotes during interviews. His most recent media availability did not disappoint, as the punter took the time to call out Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter for his choice of dessert.

"Kamari is a dawg. But he puts whipped cream on ice cream, and that just baffles me," joked Thorson. "Every time I see him, I question it. But he thinks its the only way to have ice cream. So give him crap about that, because it's a terrible, terrible choice."

Thorson and Lassiter were teammates during the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Bulldogs and both played massive roles in Georgia's national championship season in 2022. Lassiter would be selected by the Texas in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Thorson will be hoping to follow suit this year and become the first Bulldogs kicker to be drafted since Jake Camarda was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brett Thorson's Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson (92) punts the ball to the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thorson served as the Bulldogs' punter from 2022-2025 and was an integral piece to the team's special teams unit during all four of his seasons with the program. On numerous occasions, his punts placed Georgia's defense in an excellent position to succeed, and his abilities became extremely inconvenient for opposing offenses.

As a native from Australia, the punter's vibrant and unique personality helped him become a college football fan-favorite in the sport, and his likable characteristics will make him a fantastic addition to his future team. Although, if he is selected by the Texans, he and Lassiter will likely have an argument or two to sort out.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st.