Georgia Running Back Trevor Etienne Shining in Reese's Senior Bowl Practices
Former Georgia Bulldog, Trevor Etienne has reportedly been turning heads early into this year's Reese's Senior Bowl practices.
The offseason has arrived and teams and coaches have begun their preparations for the 2025 football season. Amongst those who are at the height of their preparations are players participating in the Reese's Senior Bowl. A showcase where draft-eligible college football players practice and compete in an exhibition matchup in hopes of increasing their NFL Draft stock.
The Georgia Bulldogs are well-represented in this year's senior bowl and have already had a handful of former players make excellent plays. But it appears that running back Trevor Etienne has been the star of the show thus far.
According to a handful of social media posts and videos, Etienne has looked extremely impressive thus far and has certainly gotten the attention of some NFL scouts with his play.
Etienne was the Dawgs' go-to running back for the majority of the 2024 season and was an integral part of their SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns in overtime. Despite missing a handful of games due to a minor rib injury, the running back led the Dawgs in rushing touchdowns this season and elevated the Bulldogs' rushing attack tremendously. Should Etienne continue to make impressive plays throughout the week, he will likely increase his draft stock tremendously.
Players and scouts will continue to meet before the Senior Bowl's official exhibition match. The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb.1, and will kick off at 2:30 p.m.
