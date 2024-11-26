Georgia's Glenn Schumann Linked to UNC Head Coaching Job
Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been linked to the UNC head coaching job.
A power four head coaching job became available on Tuesday as North Carolina elected to move on from longtime head coach Mack Brown. The position has instantly become the hottest job on the market considering they are one of the first big schools to announce a head coaching change. Well, it didn't take long for one Georgia coach to have his name linked to the opening.
Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been linked to open head coaching jobs for the past couple of years. He was even seen as a potential candidate to be the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator last year but ultimately decided to stay in Athens. Many have assumed that he would soon make the step and leave Georgia, but Schumann has remained put.
During an interview with ESPN, college football insider Pete Thamel stated that Schumann was one of the assistant coaches who should be one to keep an eye on as North Carolina searches for their next coach. He also spewed off quite a few other names including multiple head coaches at the mid-major level, but Georgia fans will always wince when Schumann's name gets mentioned into the mix.
Schumann has been at Georgia since Kirby Smart first arrived back in 2016. Schumann was also apart of some of the Alabama staffs with Nick Saban and Kirby. Schumann started out as the inside linebackers coach and then was promoted to co-defensive coordinator alongside Dan Lanning. Schumann still shares that role today at Georgia.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily