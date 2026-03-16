Georgia's Kirby Smart Accomplished Something Massive in 2025 and Nobody Noticed

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart accomplished an extremely impressive feat in 2025, and it went unnoticed by nearly everyone.

Kirby Smart has undoubtedly etched his name in college football history as one of the most successful head coaches of the modern era and is already the greatest head coach in Georgia Football history.

Throughout the first decade of his career, Smart has led the Bulldogs' program to new heights, which includes a pair of national championship victories, multiple conference titles, and nearly half a dozen College Football Playoff births.

But while Smart has many accomplishments to his name, the Bulldogs' head coach reached another milestone last season, which has gone virtually unnoticed by members of the media, as well as his own fan base.

Kirby Smart's Impressive Achievement That Nobody Has Noticed

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his family after a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Georgia won 51-13. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the 2025 season, Georgia defeated both the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide by impressive margins (Texas by 25 points and Alabama by 21). With those victories, Smart now has at least 20-point victory over 13 of the 15 SEC programs that he has faced in his career.

Other notable 20-point victories during this stretch include Georgia's 50-30 victory over LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship, a 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt in 2021, a 28-7 victory over Auburn in the 2017 SEC Championship, and many others.

The only exceptions to this record are the Oklahoma Sooners, who Georgia has yet to face since the SEC's expansion ahead of the 2024 season and the Texas A&M Aggies, who Georgia has only faced once since the SEC's initial expansion in 2012. The Bulldogs defeated A&M by a score of 19-13 during a regular season meeting in 2019.

The Dawgs will have an opportunity to add Oklahoma to the list this year however, as the Sooners are set to travel to Athens for the first time in program history for the 2026 season. The contest will be a rematch of the 2017 Rose Bowl game. A contest which many have declared as the greatest College Football Playoff game of all time.

While Smart's statistical milestone over programs won't occupy any headlines this offseason, the achievement speaks to the head coach's ability to the dominance he has instilled within the Bulldogs program.

Smart and the Bulldogs will look to continue their conference dominance in hopes of returning to the national championship during the 2026 season. The Bulldogs' regular season will begin on September 5th, when the team hosts Tennessee state.