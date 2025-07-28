Georgia's Nazir Stackhouse Named Most Likely UDFA to Make Green Bay Packers Roster
Former Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse has been named the UDFA most likely to make the Packers' roster.
The Georgia Bulldogs had yet another strong draft class this offseason as they had a total of 13 players selected within the seven rounds. They also had a handful of players be picked up by teams via the undrafted free agency route, and one of them was defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse.
The Green Bay Packers picked up Stackhouse following the draft. The organization has picked up numerous former Bulldogs over the years. Defensive back Eric Stokes, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Warren Brinson are some of the most recent examples.
Stackhouse didn't have his name called during the draft, but he is the most likely UDFA to make the roster, according to Bleacher Report.
The Green Bay Packers were keen to bring in Nazir Stackhouse as an undrafted free agent, because he fills a niche role among their defensive front," Brent Sobleski wrote. "With TJ Slaton leaving in free agency to join the Cincinnati Bengals, the Packers lack a true space-eater. Granted, Kenny Clark remains on the roster, but he's not quite the player that he was early in his career. Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden are better when they're asked to shoot gaps instead of holding their ground. Whereas Stackhouse has true two-gap potential, with the requisite size and strength to hold the point of attack.
Stackhouse was a multi-year starter for Georgia. In 2024, he finished the season with 27 tackles and a tackle for loss. The Bulldogs have pumped out some big-time names on the defensive line thanks to Tray Scott, and Stackhouse is one of the most recent examples.
If Stackhouse can continue to have a good training camp and showout during preseason games, there is a good chance he will be on the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
