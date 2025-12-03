Anthony Lonon Jr. Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Anthony Lonon Jr., a 2026 defensive lineman, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is defensive lineman Anthony Lonon Jr.

Lonon Jr. is out of Clarke Central High School in the state of Georgia. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 293rd-best player in the country, the 33rd-best defensive lineman and the 36th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. He has been committed to Georgia since August of this year.

Lonon Jr. is one of six defensive line commits in the class for Georgia. Tray Scott has always done a tremendous job recruiting players to his position group during his time at Georgia, and Lonon Jr. is set to be another example of that. A player who has been playing right down the road from the stadium is now set up to play for the red and black.

Georgia Football Commit Anthony Lonon Jr. Makes it Official

2026 DL prospect Anthony Lonon Jr. during a recruiting visit to the University of Georgia. | University of Georgia Athletic Association

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

