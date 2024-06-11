Georgia's Offensive Line Named Nation's Best by Phil Steele
Georgia football has been built on dominant play at the line of scrimmage under Kirby Smart. According to college football guru Phil Steele, Smart's o-line is the nation's best.
What signifies the return of college football? For some, it's when teams begin fall camp. For others, it's media days, when coaches, fans, and media descend on a local shopping mall/hotel combo for a few days of interviews. But for a select few, the die-hards, college football season begins when college football oracle Phil Steele releases his preseason magazine.
For those folks, it's time to celebrate the return of our beloved sport. Steele finalized his preview just a few days ago and they should be hitting shelves soon. Georgia fans, like those for the other 133 FBS schools, will be eager to see what Steele has to say about their team. A lot of it is very complimentary, especially to one group in particular.
In his indiviual units preview, Steele named Georgia's offensive line the best in the country. "They basically return 4 starters this year," wrote Steele. "They are my favorite to win the coveted Joe Moore Award."
To Steele's point, Georgia returns a ton of depth with playing experience on the line. Amarius Mims and Sedrick Van Pran are now in the NFL, but Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson, Xavier Truss, Earnest Greene, and Dylan Fairchild all return with starting experience, while Micah Morris, Monroe Freeling, and Chad Lindberg provide experienced depth.
Georgia's offensive line ranked first in the SEC and seventh in the nation in sacks allowed last season, giving up less than a single sack per game (.93). This unit will be key in Georgia's attempt to retake the SEC crown and win their third national title in four seasons.
