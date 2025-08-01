Georgia Safety KJ Bolden Reveals How He Handles Kirby Smart's Intense Coaching Style
Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden provides insight on how he manages head coach Kirby Smart's intense coaching style.
The Georgia Bulldogs have reported for fall camp as they begin their final offseason preparations ahead of their 2025 campaign. While fall camp likely is not the first introduction to head coach Kirby Smart's intense coaching style, the Bulldogs' head coach has been known to crank up the heat during this period.
Given that Smart's style can be overwhelming to some, Georgia safety KJ Bolden recently revealed what his advice is to young players who may not be familiar with Smart's fiery style. Bolden proclaimed during an interview with 92-9 The Game that players should listen to the message of Smart rather than his tone.
"You've gotta hear what he's saying and not the tone that he's saying it in," said Bolden. "He's gonna get on everybody, it doesn't matter who you are. You can be a starter, third string, or second string it doesn't matter. He's going to coach everybody the same, and that's what I love about Coach Smart."
Despite entering just his second season with the program, Bolden has emerged as a young leader for the Bulldogs' defense in 2025. During his freshman season in 2024, the safety made an immediate impact and finished the year with nearly 60 tackles and an interception.
As Bolden begins his sophomore season in Athens, the Dawgs will look to the young defensive back to lead the defense. Georgia will begin its 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, when it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd.
