Georgia Bulldogs Release G-Day Depth Chart: Rosters for Red and Black Teams Announced

The Georgia Bulldogs have announced the rosters for each team during the Dawgs spring game scrimmage.

The Georgia Bulldogs' spring scrimmage has arrived as the team is set to make its first on-field appearance of the 2026 season. For today's contest, the roster will be evenly split into two teams, the red team and the black team.

During the scrimmage, both teams will face off in an exhibition game simulation that will likely feature some specific situations manufactured by Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff. The game will be plenty of Bulldogs' first action inside Sanford Stadium, which will be exciting for fans, and extremely helpful for coaches to see where the roster is.

Given that all the players on the field will be playing for the Dawgs, which player is on which roster can become somewhat confusion. Below are the full rosters for both the red and black team. As action continues to unfold in Sanford Stadium today, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage of the event. Stay tuned for more updates on G-Day

Georgia Bulldogs G-Day Rosters (Red Team and Black Team)

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White (18) makes a catch while being defended by Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Black Team Roster:

0 | Gabe Harris

1 | Ellis Robinson

2 | Thomas Blackshear

2 | Zion Branch

3 | Q Johnson

4 | KJ Bolden

5 | Raylen Wilson

7 | Khalil Barnes

8 | Demello Jones

9 | Ethan Barbour

9 | Chris Cole

11 | Jeremy Bell

16 | Mo Hayes

17 | Colter Ginn

17 | Amaris Williams

18 | Bryson Beaver

19 | Hezekiah Millender

19 | Justin Williams

20 | Zech Fort

22 | Donte Dowdell

24 | Braylon Conley

24 | Bo Walker

25 | Jake Bobo

25 | Jontae Gilbert

26 | Micah Bell

26 | Gentry Williams

27 | Rasean Dinkins

27 | Jae Lamar

30 | Terrell Foster

31 | Kyron Jones

31 | Wade Penn

36 | Jackson St. Clair

37 | Ben McElreath

41 | David Lalaian

44 | Jordan Hall

45 | Eli Barrow

46 | Danny Curran

47 | Will Taylor

51 | Malachi Toliver

52 | Michael Uini

53 | Zach Lewis

54 | Waltclaire Flynn

60 | Henry Peagler

65 | Dennis Uzochukwu

66 | Tyreek Jemison

67 | Clinton Barlow

69 | Graham Houston

70 | Daniel Calhoun

72 | Ekene Ogboko

75 | Mason Short

76 | Marcus Harrison

78 | Tate Nelms

79 | Tyquez Richardson

80 | Kaiden Prothro

81 | Josh Horton

83 | Brady Tolbert

84 | Dallas Dickerson

85 | Chase Linton

85 | Ryan Mosley

87 | Lincoln Keyes

88 | Brayden Fogle

88 | Nasir Johnson

90 | Elijah Griffin

90 | Drew Miller

91 | Justin Greene

94 | Xzavier McLeod

98 | Connor Ferguson

99 | Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

99 | Harran Zuriekat

Red Team Roster:

0 | Sacovie White-Helton

1 | Talyn Taylor

3 | Nate Frazier

4 | CJ Wiley

5 | Chauncey Bowens

6 | Isiah Canion

7 | Lawson Luckie

8 | Landon Roldan

10 | Zayden Walker

10 | Elyiss Williams

11 | Darren Ikinnagbon

12 | Ja’Marley Riddle

12 | Ryan Puglisi

13 | AJ Kruah

13 | Tyler Williams

14 | Gunner Stockton

15 | Khamari Brooks

15 | Ryan Montgomery

16 | London Humphreys

18 | Caden Harris

20 | Dwight Phillips

22 | Todd Robinson

23 | Tyriq Greene

23 | Jaden Reddell

27 | Blake Stewart

28 | Walter Blanchard

28 | Jordan Smith

29 | Isaiah Gibson

32 | Jaylan Morgan

33 | PJ Dean

35 | Elijah Littlejohn

36 | Daniel Okonkwo

38 | AJ Lonon

39 | Will Snellings

41 | Carter Luckie

42 | Nick Abrams

45 | Terrence Penick

48 | Duncan Carpenter

50 | Cortez Smith

52 | Valdin Sone

55 | Zykie Helton

55 | London Seymour

63 | Dontrell Glover

64 | Jahzare Jackson

71 | Earnest Greene

73 | Juan Gaston

74 | Drew Bobo

82 | Craig Dandridge

82 | Colton Heinrich

91 | Peyton Woodring

92 | Preston Carey

94 | Henry Bates

95 | Nnamdi Ogboko

96 | JJ Hanne

97 | Wade Register