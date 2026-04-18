Georgia Bulldogs Release G-Day Depth Chart: Rosters for Red and Black Teams Announced
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The Georgia Bulldogs have announced the rosters for each team during the Dawgs spring game scrimmage.
The Georgia Bulldogs' spring scrimmage has arrived as the team is set to make its first on-field appearance of the 2026 season. For today's contest, the roster will be evenly split into two teams, the red team and the black team.
During the scrimmage, both teams will face off in an exhibition game simulation that will likely feature some specific situations manufactured by Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff. The game will be plenty of Bulldogs' first action inside Sanford Stadium, which will be exciting for fans, and extremely helpful for coaches to see where the roster is.
Given that all the players on the field will be playing for the Dawgs, which player is on which roster can become somewhat confusion. Below are the full rosters for both the red and black team. As action continues to unfold in Sanford Stadium today, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage of the event. Stay tuned for more updates on G-Day
Georgia Bulldogs G-Day Rosters (Red Team and Black Team)
Black Team Roster:
0 | Gabe Harris
1 | Ellis Robinson
2 | Thomas Blackshear
2 | Zion Branch
3 | Q Johnson
4 | KJ Bolden
5 | Raylen Wilson
7 | Khalil Barnes
8 | Demello Jones
9 | Ethan Barbour
9 | Chris Cole
11 | Jeremy Bell
16 | Mo Hayes
17 | Colter Ginn
17 | Amaris Williams
18 | Bryson Beaver
19 | Hezekiah Millender
19 | Justin Williams
20 | Zech Fort
22 | Donte Dowdell
24 | Braylon Conley
24 | Bo Walker
25 | Jake Bobo
25 | Jontae Gilbert
26 | Micah Bell
26 | Gentry Williams
27 | Rasean Dinkins
27 | Jae Lamar
30 | Terrell Foster
31 | Kyron Jones
31 | Wade Penn
36 | Jackson St. Clair
37 | Ben McElreath
41 | David Lalaian
44 | Jordan Hall
45 | Eli Barrow
46 | Danny Curran
47 | Will Taylor
51 | Malachi Toliver
52 | Michael Uini
53 | Zach Lewis
54 | Waltclaire Flynn
60 | Henry Peagler
65 | Dennis Uzochukwu
66 | Tyreek Jemison
67 | Clinton Barlow
69 | Graham Houston
70 | Daniel Calhoun
72 | Ekene Ogboko
75 | Mason Short
76 | Marcus Harrison
78 | Tate Nelms
79 | Tyquez Richardson
80 | Kaiden Prothro
81 | Josh Horton
83 | Brady Tolbert
84 | Dallas Dickerson
85 | Chase Linton
85 | Ryan Mosley
87 | Lincoln Keyes
88 | Brayden Fogle
88 | Nasir Johnson
90 | Elijah Griffin
90 | Drew Miller
91 | Justin Greene
94 | Xzavier McLeod
98 | Connor Ferguson
99 | Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
99 | Harran Zuriekat
Red Team Roster:
0 | Sacovie White-Helton
1 | Talyn Taylor
3 | Nate Frazier
4 | CJ Wiley
5 | Chauncey Bowens
6 | Isiah Canion
7 | Lawson Luckie
8 | Landon Roldan
10 | Zayden Walker
10 | Elyiss Williams
11 | Darren Ikinnagbon
12 | Ja’Marley Riddle
12 | Ryan Puglisi
13 | AJ Kruah
13 | Tyler Williams
14 | Gunner Stockton
15 | Khamari Brooks
15 | Ryan Montgomery
16 | London Humphreys
18 | Caden Harris
20 | Dwight Phillips
22 | Todd Robinson
23 | Tyriq Greene
23 | Jaden Reddell
27 | Blake Stewart
28 | Walter Blanchard
28 | Jordan Smith
29 | Isaiah Gibson
32 | Jaylan Morgan
33 | PJ Dean
35 | Elijah Littlejohn
36 | Daniel Okonkwo
38 | AJ Lonon
39 | Will Snellings
41 | Carter Luckie
42 | Nick Abrams
45 | Terrence Penick
48 | Duncan Carpenter
50 | Cortez Smith
52 | Valdin Sone
55 | Zykie Helton
55 | London Seymour
63 | Dontrell Glover
64 | Jahzare Jackson
71 | Earnest Greene
73 | Juan Gaston
74 | Drew Bobo
82 | Craig Dandridge
82 | Colton Heinrich
91 | Peyton Woodring
92 | Preston Carey
94 | Henry Bates
95 | Nnamdi Ogboko
96 | JJ Hanne
97 | Wade Register
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Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K