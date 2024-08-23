Georgia Tight End Oscar Delp is Prepared for New Expanded Role in the Offense
Georgia football tight end Oscar Delp will play a crucial role in the Bulldogs' offense this season.
Despite losing some notable pass catchers from a season ago to the NFL this offseason, there is still a lot of excitement around Georgia's receiving corps. Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's departures certainly leave a void in the receiving game this season, but Georgia has a handful of players they will lean on this season to overcome that. Tight end Oscar Delp is one of those players and his expanded role will be a crucial one this season.
Georgia just spent the last three seasons leaning on Bowers who is arguably the greatest tight end in college football. It would be unreasonable to think Delp can just replicate what Bowers produced over the last three years, but Delp is certainly capable of carrying the load at the tight end spot this season.
There have been a number of times where Georgia has called upon Delp to step up when they have needed him to , and he has continued to deliver over his career. In 2022 during the college football playoff semifinal game against Ohio State, Darnell Washington went down with an injury so Delp tapped in to fill the void as a true freshman. Delp finished the 2023 season with 24 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns. During Bowers' absence in the middle of last season, Delp had no issues being the main guy at the position and continued Georgia's standard of high-level tight end play.
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo also showed the tendency to try and dial up deep shots for Delp last season even when Bowers was healthy. Had some of those plays actually hit, Delp's stat line and storyline heading into this season would likely look a tad bit different. At the end of the day though, being able to slide Delp into the starting role following Bowers' career is about as good as it gets and an ideal situation for Georgia to be in this season.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily