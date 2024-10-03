Georgia vs Auburn: Defensive Players to Watch for the Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs have another big-time conference matchup ahead of them this weekend as the Auburn Tigers are coming into town. Both programs are looking to get a bounce-back win this weekend and Georgia is the massive favorite coming into the matchup. The Bulldogs are looking to carry some of the offensive momentum they found in the second half against Alabama into this weekend, so here are three players to watch on Georgia's defense this weekend.
Georgia vs Auburn: Defensive Players to Watch
Raylen Wilson, LB
With Smael Mondon out of the lineup this weekend due to injury, that means Wilson's role is going to be expanded against Auburn. Wilson has been getting a good chunk of playing time this season, and he will be called upon even more against the Tigers. Georgia does a good job of rotating a lot of bodies in at linebacker, so Georgia shouldn't miss a beat there, but it will be interesting to see how Wilson plays in a bigger role this week.
Mykel Williams, DL
Williams returned to the field last week against Alabama after going down with an ankle injury against Clemson which caused him to miss two games. Williams played for a large portion of the game against the Crimson Tide, and he left nothing in the tank, but it was still evident that he was not feeling 100%. Having Williams on the field regardless of the circumstances though is always a big plus for the defense and he was listed as probable on this week's injury report. If Williams does play on Saturday, seeing if he looks healthier than he did last weekend will be a big sign for the Dawgs.
Jalon Walker, LB
It's a big weekend for eye discipline and the linebackers as Auburn likes to run a lot of RPO in their offense. Walker has had a massive impact on defense this season and he could be in store for a big day on Saturday. Oklahoma had some success with simulated pressures last weekend and confusing Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne, so that could go a long way on Saturday for Georgia is Walker can continue to wreak havoc in the backfield. Regardless, it's a big game for players like Walker and Georgia will need him to show up big like he has every single time this season.
