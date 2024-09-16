Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
A look at the spread between Georgia vs Alabama for the week five matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on a bye week as are the Alabama Crimson Tide this week following week three action and ahead of their week five matchup. Georgia is coming off of a week three scare in which they squeaked by Kentucky by a final score 13-12 while the Crimson Tide routed the Wisconsin Badgers. Both teams are 3-0 heading into this highly anticipated matchup and the betting odds for this game indicate a typical Georgia vs Bama game.
This year's game will have a different look and feel to it. Nick Saban will not be on the other sideline across from Kirby Smart for the first time in Smart's career and Georgia will be making the trip to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2020. This is the first of three keynote road trips Georgia will be making this season as they will also travel to Texas and Ole Miss later in the year, and despite their rough performance against Kentucky, the sportsbooks still like the Dawgs.
Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, Georgia is a 4.5-point favorite. This is a line that is definitely expected to move throughout the next two weeks as the game inches closer, but for now, the Bulldogs remain the favorite heading into this top-5 game.
