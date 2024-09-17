Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
A look at ticket prices for the Georgia vs Alabama matchup during week five of college football.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on a bye week as are the Alabama Crimson Tide this week following week three action and ahead of their week five matchup. Georgia is coming off of a week three scare in which they squeaked by Kentucky by a final score of 13-12 while the Crimson Tide routed the Wisconsin Badgers. Both teams are 3-0 heading into this highly anticipated matchup.
This year's game will have a different look and feel to it. Nick Saban will not be on the other sideline across from Kirby Smart for the first time in Smart's career and Georgia will be making the trip to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2020. This is the first of three keynote road trips Georgia will be making this season as they will also travel to Texas and Ole Miss later in the year. With this setting up to be a top-five matchup, the ticket prices for the game reflect that.
Georgia vs Alabama Ticket Prices
According to Stubhub, the cheapest ticket available is listed for $310 in section SS-12 row 26, which is located in the upper bowl of the stadium in the corner of one of the end zones. The most expensive ticket is listed for $12,968 in section NZ-4 in the North zone of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
