Georgia vs Auburn: Offensive Players to Watch for Georgia Football

Offensive players to watch for the Georgia Bulldogs in their matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs have another big time conference matchup ahead of them this weekend as the Auburn Tigers are coming into town. Both programs are looking to get a bounce back win this weekend and Georgia is the massive favorite coming into the matchup. The Bulldogs are looking to carry some of the offensive momentum they found in the second half against Alabama into this weekend, so here are three players to watch on Georgia's offense this weekend.
Georgia vs Auburn: Offensive Players to Watch
Lawson Luckie, TE
Georgia showed signs of Luckie being one of their primary passing targets in week one against Clemson and that has continued to be a theme this season. The Bulldogs have found a lot of success at the tight end position over the last few years, largely credited to Brock Bowers, but Luckie has made some big plays this season as well. As he grows and earns more in-game reps, it's like Luckie will only continue to get better this season and that could lead to an even bigger role for him in the offense alongside Oscar Delp.
Anthony Evans, WR
Evans started to see the field more in the second half against Alabama and he made some crucial plays down the stretch. He is still finding his role in the offense but it looks like Georgia is trying to find him a place as a familiar name in the rotation. He has shown the spark he can provide on the field in his role as the kick and punt returner, and getting him the ball more on Saturdays might not be a bad idea for the Dawgs.
Nate Frazier, RB
Frazier did not get a single carry against Alabama this past weekend and it likely had to do with the game being close and Frazier being a true freshman. The young running back looked stellar against Clemson in week one and fans are itching to see more of him. Trevor Etienne was brought in to be the lead back of this football team and that's what he will continue to be, but Frazier might get some reps this weekend, especially if the game gets out of hand like some think it will.
