Georgia vs Austin Peay Kickoff Time Moved Up Due to Weather
Georgia vs Austin Peay kickoff time has been moved up due to weather.
The Georgia Bulldogs were set to play Austin Peay on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET. The game has now been moved up to 2:30 PM ET due to inclement weather in the area. The school has released the following statement on today's game.
"Due to anticipated weather later in the day, Saturday’s football game between Georgia and Austin Peay will now be played at 2:30 p.m., instead of the scheduled 3:30 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m. Dawg Walk will take place at 12:55 p.m."
The Bulldogs were dominant in the previous matchup, which took place during the 2018 season. Georgia finished the day with a 45-0 victory over the Governors and would love nothing more than to recreate their previous successes this afternoon.
Today's game also serves as a major development point for Kirby Smart's roster. Following today's contest, the Dawgs are slated to face eight consecutive SEC programs, such as Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas. A win today could provide the team with excellent momentum ahead of their most difficult stretch of the season. A win would also extend Georgia's home win streak to 33.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
