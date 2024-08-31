Georgia vs Clemson - Players of The Game
The Georgia Bulldogs put on a second-half dismantling of a really tough Clemson Tiger defense on Saturday afternoon to kickoff the 2024 season. Their defense was four-quarter-stout allah 2021's season opener against this same Clemson Tigers program.
Here are our Players of the Game
Nate Frazier, RB - 11 carries, 81 yards / 1 rec, 24 yards 1 TD
It was noticeable the moment the freshman first touched the football, he has a different life and juice about him. There were freshman moments, including a few drops, but it seemed Frazier could break a big play at any moment today. Perhaps the most impressive part? Nate Frazier just enrolled into college 60 days ago. He's as fresh to this game as a freshman can be and in the midst of Georgia's most productive stretch of football on Saturday on the offensive side of the football, Frazier was the primary back.
Malaki Starks, DB
Starks entered the 2024 Season as perhaps the preseason favorite for the Jim Thorpe award... as a safety. Saturday's impact from Starks was no different than his usual stardom, he had two tackles and arguably the best interception in man coverage that Georgia Football has seen since the last time Kickoff game inside Mercedez-Benz against Oregon in 2022. Though today was different, today, Malaki Starks played STAR — Georgia's Nickel position. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has often referred to Starks' versatility, today, it was on display to the extremes.
Jalon Walker, DUDE
Jalon Walker led the Georgia Bulldogs in tackles. He led the team in sacks. He led the team in tackles for loss. No. 11 was all over the football field for the Georgia Bulldogs, literally and scehamtically. Walker made plays at inside linebacker, he created constant pressure as a standup rusher. Walker's role as a multi-positional impact player will only continue to grow as he continues to grow at both spots as well. He's still realtively new to playing inside linebacker, though getting after the passer will always come natural to Walker — as was evident Saturday afternoon.
